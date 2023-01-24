Akron hosts Miami (OH) after Castaneda's 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-12, 1-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 5-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -14; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron’s 63-55 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Zips have gone 9-0 in home games. Akron is the top team in the MAC in team defense, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The RedHawks are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.

Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

