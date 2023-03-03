Kent State hosts Castaneda and Akron

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (24-6, 14-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -4.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Xavier Castaneda scored 29 points in Akron’s 87-83 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes are 14-0 on their home court. Kent State is seventh in the MAC in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes with 5.0 boards.

The Zips are 13-4 against MAC opponents. Akron is second in the MAC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Castaneda is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 21.8 points. Enrique Freeman is shooting 62.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

