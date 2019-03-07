Akron (16-14, 8-9) vs. Kent State (21-9, 10-7)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State seeks revenge on Akron after dropping the first matchup in Akron. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 8, when the Zips outshot Kent State from the field 48.1 percent to 32.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 72-53 victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Jaylin Walker has averaged 21.9 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Flashes. Antonio Williams is also a key contributor, producing 11.7 points and four rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Jimond Ivey, who is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JIMOND: Ivey has connected on 25.7 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Akron is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 16-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Akron has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 67.5 points during those contests. Kent State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Akron defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.9 percent, the 20th-best mark in the country. Kent State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent from the field through 30 games (ranked 287th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.