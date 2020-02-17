TEAM LEADERSHIP: Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson has averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while Michael Flowers has put up 17.2 points. For the Zips, Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 19.4 points and 4.7 assists while Xeyrius Williams has put up 14 points and 9.5 rebounds.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Broncos have allowed just 71.9 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 75.6 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and nine assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Akron is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Zips are 4-6 when opponents score more than 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 24 assists on 66 field goals (36.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com