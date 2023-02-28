Akron plays Ball State following Castaneda's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (20-9, 11-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-9, 12-4 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -8.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Ball State Cardinals after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 81-64 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Zips have gone 14-1 in home games. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.3.

The Cardinals are 11-5 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 21.5 points. Freeman is shooting 61.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

