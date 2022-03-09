The teams meet for the second time this season. The Zips won 88-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Ali Ali led the Zips with 32 points, and Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ali is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.
Williams is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
