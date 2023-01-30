Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Zips are 7-1 against conference opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 10.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Freeman is averaging 15 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article