Akron takes on Maine, seeks 4th straight home win

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Akron Zips (6-4) Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Zips face Maine. The Zips are 5-0 on their home court. Akron ranks second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Black Bears are 3-3 on the road. Maine ranks third in the America East scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Kristians Feierbergs averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 18.5 points and 3.1 assists. Enrique Freeman is shooting 56.2% and averaging 12.2 points for Akron.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 13.9 points. Kellen Tynes is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

