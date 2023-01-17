Akron visits Central Michigan after Zarzuela's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (11-6, 3-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -8.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Akron Zips after Jesse Zarzuela scored 29 points in Central Michigan’s 87-78 overtime win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chippewas are 5-2 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Zips are 3-1 in MAC play. Akron is eighth in the MAC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Enrique Freeman averaging 11.1.

The Chippewas and Zips square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarzuela is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 15.8 points. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Advertisement

Xavier Castaneda is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article