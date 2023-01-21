Akron visits Western Michigan after Norman's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (12-6, 4-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-12, 2-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 31 points in Western Michigan’s 71-70 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 at home. Western Michigan is the MAC leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 3.0.

The Zips are 4-1 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 18.6 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Xavier Castaneda averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is averaging 14.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

