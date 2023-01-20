Akron visits Western Michigan following Norman's 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (12-6, 4-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-12, 2-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Akron Zips after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 31 points in Western Michigan’s 71-70 loss to the Ball State Cardinals. The Broncos have gone 5-2 in home games. Western Michigan averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Zips are 4-1 against MAC opponents. Akron is second in the MAC allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging 7.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos. Norman is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Advertisement

Xavier Castaneda is averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article