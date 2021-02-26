Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points for the Trojans (10-14, 6-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Nikola Maric added 14 points. Marko Lukic had 11 points. Ruot Monyyong tied a career high with 19 rebounds plus 10 points.
The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-1 against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 78-76 on Jan. 9.
