BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Aqeel Glass threw a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Bentley that made the difference as Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Glass first hit Bentley from six yards for the touchdown, then connected with him on the conversion pass to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 43-35 lead in the third overtime period. Alabama State answered with a touchdown but KHA’Darrius Davis’ pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 43-41 and giving Alabama State the win.