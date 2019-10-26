Glass was 12-of-31 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also ran for a score. Bentley ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Davis had 202 yards and five touchdowns passing for the Hornets (3-4, 2-2).
The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime but scored 14-unanswered points in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run by Glass to tie it up 21-all and force the first overtime.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD