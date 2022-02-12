MVSU’s Caleb Hunter hit a long 3-pointer forced the first overtime tied at 61-all.
Tucker had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (5-17, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Johnson added 19 points and 13 rebounds, Myles Parker scored 16 points and Smith added 13.
Gordon scored 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-21, 1-11). Gary Grant and Terry Collins had 16 points each, Hunter scored 13 and McCoy added 12. Grant also had 16 rebounds and eight assists.
