HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said his team was treated unprofessionally during a game at North Alabama.

Maynor said the historically black college team was treated unprofessionally and that the Bulldogs won’t play North Alabama again while he’s coach. The TimesDaily of Florence reports Maynor said in his Monday news conference that, “This is 2019, not ‘59.”

The news conference was streamed on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down. North Alabama said in a statement that no one from Alabama A&M had been in contact to lodge complaints. An Alabama A&M spokesman did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

One issue Maynor cited was regarding a police officer who the coach said put “his hand on his gun” during an argument between a coach and security.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said one officer witnessed an incident between a security guard and an Alabama A&M coach. He said none of the supervisors working at the game were aware of any confrontation.

The matchup was the final meeting of a two-game deal.

Maynor also said Alabama A&M didn’t receive complimentary tickets or tickets to sell to its fans and that his assistants were forced to wait so fans could use the elevator right before kickoff.

A copy of the contract between the schools, obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, didn’t include any promises of tickets.

Information from: The TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com

