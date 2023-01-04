The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Alabama A&M defeats Mississippi Valley State 75-68

January 4, 2023 at 11:35 p.m. EST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Garrett Hicks scored 23 points as Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 75-68 on Wednesday night.

Hicks shot 7 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Olisa Akonobi scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Lorenzo Downey shot 2 for 4 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Rayquan Brown finished with 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2). Alvin Stredic Jr. added 16 points and three steals for Mississippi Valley State. Tyronn Mosley also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks. The Delta Devils prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

