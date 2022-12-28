Alabama A&M faces Ohio State on 3-game skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-8) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Alabama A&M has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Key is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.
Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
