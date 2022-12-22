Alabama A&M faces Vanderbilt, aims to end road skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6)
The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stute averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds for Alabama A&M.
