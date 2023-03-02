Grambling plays Alabama A&M after Gordon's 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (20-8, 13-3 SWAC)
The Bulldogs are 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 12.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.
Olisa Akonobi is averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.