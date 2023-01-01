Alabama A&M hosts Doss and UAPB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-9) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-9) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Shaun Doss scored 24 points in UAPB’s 104-50 victory over the Ecclesia Royals. The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 at home. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-9 away from home. UAPB has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Chris Greene averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Doss is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article