Alabama A&M hosts Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (6-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-5)
The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.
Trae Benham is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.1 points. Ognacevic is averaging 19.1 points for Lipscomb.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.