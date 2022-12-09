Alabama A&M hosts Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (6-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-5)
The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hank Hutcheson averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.
Ognacevic is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 11.7 points for Lipscomb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.