Alabama A&M hosts Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (6-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Jacob Ognacevic scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 87-49 victory against the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans. The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 in home games. Alabama A&M is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hank Hutcheson averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.

Ognacevic is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 11.7 points for Lipscomb.

