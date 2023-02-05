Alabama A&M plays Grambling following Thompson's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (14-8, 7-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays the Grambling Tigers after Messiah Thompson scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 82-61 win against the Southern Jaguars. The Bulldogs are 8-6 on their home court. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC shooting 38.0% from deep, led by Austin Harvell shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Thompson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

