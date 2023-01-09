Alabama A&M plays Jackson State on 6-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -5.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hits the road against Jackson State looking to end its six-game road skid. The Tigers have gone 1-0 at home. Jackson State has a 0-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article