HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Aqeel Glass threw two touchdown passes and Alabama A&M piled up 197 yards and three scores on the ground to make a winner of first-year coach Connell Maynor as the Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over Division II member Miles College in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Alabama A&M jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Spencer Corey’s 28-yard field goal and a 4-yard TD run by Jordan Bentley. The Bulldogs needed just one play — Glass’ 18-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Baily — to grab a 17-0 lead 1:40 into the second quarter. Gary Quarles’ 1-yard plunge gave the Bulldogs a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Glass connected with Marceles Clash for a 44-yard score on the second play of the third quarter and a 31-0 advantage. Backup QB Dylan Smith found Octayvius Miles for a 34-yard TD and a 37-0 lead in fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

The Golden Bears managed just 115 yards of total offense.

