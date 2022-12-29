Alabama A&M takes on Ohio State on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-8) at Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -28.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have gone 6-0 at home. Ohio State scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Alabama A&M is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.3 points for the Buckeyes. Zed Key is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Garrett Hicks averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Dailin Smith is averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

