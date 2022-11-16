Alabama A&M takes on Samford after Smith's 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (3-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2)
Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Dailin Smith scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 87-76 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.
Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall with a 7-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs averaged 61.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 27.1% from deep last season.
Samford went 21-11 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Samford Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.