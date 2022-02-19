Marcus Garrett had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (7-19, 5-9). Kevin Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Joe French had 14 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Alabama A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 67-52 on Jan. 31.
