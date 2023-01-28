Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M, aims to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -3.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M travels to Florida A&M looking to end its seven-game road slide. The Rattlers have gone 3-2 at home. Florida A&M is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.7 steals. Dailin Smith is shooting 44.1% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

