Alabama A&M visits Norfolk State following Bryant's 23-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -10; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 64-59 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

Norfolk State went 12-0 at home a season ago while going 24-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M went 10-8 in SWAC play and 4-14 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

