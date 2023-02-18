Alabama A&M wins 90-56 against Bethune-Cookman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cameron Tucker scored 14 points as Alabama A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 90-56 on Saturday night.
Joe French led the way for the Wildcats (9-18, 5-9) with 16 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 15 points from Kevin Davis. In addition, Dhashon Dyson finished with nine points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Monday. Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M while Bethune-Cookman travels to play Alabama State.
