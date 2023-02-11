Alabama A&M wins at 2OT buzzer, beats Mississippi Valley St.

ITTA BENA, Miss. — Messiah Thompson’s jumper at the buzzer in double overtime gave Alabama A&M a 70-68 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.
Tyronn Mosley led the Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Terry Collins added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Mississippi Valley State. Alvin Stredic Jr. also recorded 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Alabama A&M visits UAPB while Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.