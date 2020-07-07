“I’m really excited about the game against Alabama this upcoming season,” Hardaway said. “I’m happy to have this series.”
Memphis has played the Southeastern Conference program eight times starting in 1958-59, and the Tigers lead 5-3. The teams last played in 2017-18 when Alabama won 82-70 at the Veterans Classic at Annapolis, Maryland.
