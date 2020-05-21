Alabama has played teams from the Pac-12 21 times, most recently a 24-7 win over Washington in the 2016 Peach Bowl.
The programs have a mutual connection in Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne, who held the same position at Arizona from 2010-17.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.