Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Alabama announced the already widely reported moves on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said in a statement. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”

Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who ran Miami’s defense last season, will start his third stint on the Alabama staff. He was defensive coordinator in 2007, Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa, and head defensive coach the following season before returning in an off-the-field role in 2013.

Steele coached inside linebackers in 2014.

“My history with coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing,” Steele said. “I understand the high expectations of both coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”

He replaces Pete Golding, who left for the same position at Mississippi. Steele has also run the defenses at Clemson, LSU and Auburn and is a former Baylor head coach.

Rees spent the past three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and the past six as its quarterbacks coach. He replaces Bill O’Brien, who left to join Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots.

“I have the utmost respect for what coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program,” said Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback. “I’m excited to have this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team.”

The 29-year-old Armstrong comes from Southern Mississippi, where he had been the youngest FBS defensive coordinator.

The financial terms of their deals are subject to approval by the Board of Trustees.

