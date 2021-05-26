The “SEC on CBS” begins the following week with the Crimson Tide traveling to The Swamp to face the Gators at 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida on Oct. 30 is also scheduled for the 3:30 p.m. game of the week slot.
The remaining Saturday SEC games on CBS will be determined during the season.
CBS will have a doubleheader of SEC games at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 9. Alabama is scheduled to play at Texas A&M on that day. The Aggies finished last season ranked No. 4 in the nation.
The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and Army-Navy will be played Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
