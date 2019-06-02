OKLAHOMA CITY — Pinch-hitter Caroline Hardy singled to score Kloyee Anderson in the bottom of the eighth and Alabama beat Oklahoma 1-0 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal Sunday.

Because Oklahoma was undefeated in the double-elimination tournament and Alabama lost to the Sooners on Thursday, the teams will meet again Sunday night. The winner will face UCLA in the championship series starting Monday.

Alabama freshman Montana Fouts pitched a shutout. She threw 143 pitches and struck out five for the Crimson Tide (60-9).

Oklahoma’s Giselle “G’’ Juarez gave up just four hits in her second loss of the season.

Oklahoma (56-4) was shut out for the first time all season. The Sooners left eight runners on base.

Alabama threatened in the seventh when Kaylee Tow sent a ball to the warning track. Oklahoma’s Nicole Mendes had the ball in her glove, but the force from her running into the wall knocked the ball out, and the potential winning run was on second. Mendes ended the inning when she dove to rob Merris Schroder of a hit in short centerfield.

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo doubled with two outs in the top of the eighth, but Fouts struck out Grace Green to end the threat.

