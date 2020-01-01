Reporter

In case some somnambulant fan out there flipped on the TV and wondered where the hell was Alabama this College Football Playoff season, well now, one could find Alabama on New Year's Day tucked down here between Florida State Road 408 and little Lake Lorna Doone. In violation of entrenched human experience, Alabama ran out onto the field around midday for a Citrus Bowl that did not appear to be a playoff game unless Alabama winds up receiving a bid to oppose the LSU-Clemson winner in some late-January oddity.

But the Citrus Bowl held the coin toss, and the Alabama fans cheered over winning it, and then a curious thing happened: This Citrus Bowl might have wound up flattering what Alabama has constructed over the years more than any of the previous five years when it howled and menaced from the playoff bracket, or the three out of five years before that when it occupied that funky Bowl Championship Series final thingy.

That sense stemmed less from the 35-16 win over Michigan than from how that 35-16 looked. It felt deeply competent and respectful of detail, from wide receiver DeVonta Smith streaming downfield to down a punt at the 1-yard line, to a defense that made sure Michigan’s total yards went from 286 in the first half to 109 in a second half Alabama won 21-0. If this was a measure of all those terms from the coach dialect that creak with overuse yet ring with truth — “culture,” “standard,” “brotherhood” and so on — then this measure pretty much soared.

Alabama kept its standard no matter where that asked to be kept.

“I think it was a big game for us, because we wanted to reestablish the culture of how we play at Alabama,” Coach Nick Saban said at the trophy presentation at the close of his Alabama season No. 13.

[What to know about the College Football Playoff national championship game]

Of course, Saban does not walk out to the practice fields of the dead of summer aspiring to wear a cap marked “Citrus Bowl Champions,” or to ask his players whether he ought to wear it backward. He does not anticipate reaching into the bowl atop the trophy, retrieving oranges and flipping them underhanded toward his players below the stage. Yet he did those things Wednesday, and he did so with meaning that surpassed the game’s gravitas.

For further meaning, he did so with players who forwent the mini-fashion of skipping bowl games with NFL futures in mind even though that fashion is just as understandable as playing. With that established, the 59,746 who spent a sunny day at Camping World Stadium wearing the colors of various football royalty got to see something everybody should get to see sometime.

They got to see Jerry Jeudy play football, and also Smith and Henry Ruggs (before he got injured) and Jaylen Waddle, the receiving corps Saban extols as ideally lacking in intra-position envy and resentment. From that splashiest of receiving corps came the game’s most valuable player, Jeudy, the junior who helped himself to 204 yards on six catches even though not one person had a right to question him had he watched idly.

“I’ve played football all my life,” Jeudy said, “so I couldn’t just sit out there and watch my team play.”

From the very first offensive play, Jeudy shone again, when quarterback Mac Jones and mates noticed the coverage they wanted, “motioned in the tight end, got one-on-one with Jerry,” as Jones put it, and scored on a gorgeous 85-yard touchdown pass. “So that’s kind of how it played out in practice. So it was just a perfect look,” Jones said.

Thus did Michigan, which grudgingly allowed just 4.44 yards per play (fourth in the country) while playing a schedule tougher than Alabama’s, wind up allowing 8.7 to Alabama. Clearly, that curious row of fans wearing LSU T-shirts four rows up from the end zone would not distract Alabama into being haunted.

So after stating his pride in his seniors who “won, I don’t know, 53 games or something,” Saban said: “And I’m especially proud of a lot of our juniors. You know, we have nine guys that came here together, that all got, you know, junior grades, thought of enough by the next level [NFL] to give them a grade. And, you know, those guys all chose to play in this game. This has to be one of the best recruiting classes we have ever had at Alabama. They were close from the time they came here. And I think all these guys wanted to play for Alabama, and they wanted to play for their team, and they wanted to play for their teammates.”

[Joe Burrow’s wizardry lights up Oklahoma and sends LSU to national championship]

In so doing, they quelled an old thought Saban himself brought up, the one about Alabama flunking those bowl games that lack title steam. “We sort of started to develop a little bit of a reputation of if we weren’t in the playoffs, we didn’t play very well in the bowl games,” Saban said, bringing to mind Sugar Bowl losses to Utah (2008-09) and Oklahoma (2013-14).

Did this thing tell even more about Alabama than those happy-ending title games? “I guess you could say that,” said tight end Miller Forristall, who found himself blessedly lonely for a 20-yard touchdown pass shortly after Jeudy romped with another symphony of a pass for 58. “We ended it the right way. If we were put in a situation [where] we had to go out the right way, we went out the right way.”

They went out from a stadium without any playoff logos after a season that went 11-2 yet had its moments Saban found substandard, such as the first half against LSU and the game at Auburn. Many of them streamed out toward the coming NFL draft. And they streamed out with injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid them, walking the one-crutch walk and wearing a “Citrus Bowl Champions” cap as fans looked down from the railings and said, “We love you!”

Soon, Saban fielded a question about whether it might benefit Tagovailoa to return for a senior season.

“I’m not a doctor,” Saban said. “I haven’t operated on anybody’s hip before, you know? I’m struggling to be a good coach, which is, you know, plenty to do for me.”

In that plight, and again on a New Year’s Day when his players ratified everything he values, he has struggled as well as anybody ever struggled.