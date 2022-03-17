The Crimson Tide have gone 9-9 against SEC teams. Alabama averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Ellis is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Dane Goodwin is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 13.9 points. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

