The Crimson Tide are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 15-5 against ACC teams. Notre Dame scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Ellis is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Dane Goodwin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Blake Wesley is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

