The Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Tide head coach discussed Golding’s contributions to the team and recruiting abilities on Wednesday in talking about the Crimson Tide’s second-ranked recruiting class.
“I think Pete has a great personality. I think he spends a lot of time with players,” Saban said. “And I think it’s all about relationships. I know that we have a good product here. Pete does a great job of selling that product.
“But I think in the end, the players know that he cares about them.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25