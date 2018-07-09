TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has dismissed linebacker VanDarius Cowan from the team for violating unspecified team rules.

Coach Nick Saban announced the decision Monday in a statement, saying “each of us has a responsibility to represent the University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated.”

Saban says Cowan violated team rules, but did not specify what rules.

Cowan played in seven games last season as a freshman. He made two tackles, both coming against Mercer.

Cowan was rated a five-star prospect out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, by Scout.com.

