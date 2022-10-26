Alabama DL Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.