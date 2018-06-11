FILE - In this March 26, 2012 file photo, C.M. Newton speaks during a news conference ahead of the 75th Anniversary NIT Championship at Madison Square Garden in New York. Officials at Alabama and Kentucky say that Hall of Fame former administrator and basketball coach C.M. Newton has died. He was 88. The schools announced his death Monday, June 4, 2018. (Mary Altaffer, file/Associated Press)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has established a basketball scholarship in honor of the late C.M. Newton.

The C.M. Newton Memorial Scholarship, announced Monday, will benefit a men’s basketball player. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer led Alabama’s basketball program from 1968-80. He died June 4 at the age of 88.

Athletic director Greg Byrne says the school “wanted to find another way to have Coach Newton’s legacy live on at the University of Alabama.”

Alabama is taking donations through the Crimson Tide Foundation.

Newton was a member of Kentucky’s 1951 NCAA championship squad during a career spanning more than 50 years as a player, coach and administrator. He went on to become Kentucky’s athletic director, and was 509-375 as a coach at Transylvania College, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

