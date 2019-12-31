Alabama coach Nick Saban vs. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Sounds silly, but it is true. These two have jousted through words and tweets in recent years over things like satellite camps, and now they go head-to-head for the first time in their respective coaching careers. Expect a chess match.

Michigan won the Citrus Bowl in Harbaugh’s first season (2015) but has gone 0-3 in bowl games since. ... Alabama is seeking a fifth consecutive year with at least one postseason (bowl or College Football Playoff game) win. It would be the Crimson Tide’s longest such streak since six straight from 1975 through 1980. ... Saban is ending his 13th season at Alabama. The last 12 have seen the Tide win at least 10 games, and a win would make this the ninth consecutive season in which Alabama finishes a year with two losses or fewer. ... This is the third straight year that Michigan has faced an SEC school in a bowl game, after losses to South Carolina and Florida to end the past two seasons. ... Under Saban, Alabama is 6-1 against schools from the Big Ten.