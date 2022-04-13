Alabama freshman JD Davison declares for NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman point guard JD Davison is entering the NBA draft.
“I’m grateful to every single coach and teammate who helped me get here, and I’m ready to show the world what I can do at the next level,” Davison wrote on Instagram.
He played in all 33 games, starting six. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists per game.
Leading scorer Jaden Shackelford has already declared for the draft and said he would hire an agent.
Players can still withdraw from the draft until June 1 if they hire an agent who is NCAA certified.
