Burnett averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.8 minutes per game. He shot 88.9% from the free throw line (32 of 36).
Burnett was expected to contend for playing time in a backcourt replacing John Petty and first-round NBA draft pick Josh Primo.
“Even though it’s a tough loss for us, I know Nimari’s work ethic combined with the fact he will be surrounded by the best of the best when it comes to our medical staff and team doctors gives me complete confidence that he will come back stronger and better than ever,” Oats said.
