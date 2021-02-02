“Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life.”
A former All-SEC running back for the Volunteers, Graham spent six seasons in the NFL with Baltimore, Seattle and Green Bay.
Saban also hired former Tennessee staffer Todd Watson as special assistant to the head coach.
Alabama won the national championship last month, beating Ohio State in the title game.
