Svoboda led Klein Collins High School to five district championships, eight playoff appearances and a 93-24 record in 10 seasons as head coach. His .795 winning percentage ranked sixth among active Texas 6A head coaches at the end of the 2017 season.
Svoboda replaces Jay Graham, who resigned in February, saying on Twitter that he planned to “seek professional help immediately” and learn to better understand mental health, citing the challenges amid the pandemic.
