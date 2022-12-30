Alabama, Kansas State clash for first time at Sugar Bowl

The star players for both teams chose to play instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL draft. ... Kansas State comes in on a four-game winning streak. ... Wildcats QB Will Howard has passed for 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions and is 5-1 as a starter since stepping in for injured season-opening starter QB Adrian Martinez in late October. Martinez is expected to be available for the bowl game. ... Kansas State reached 10 victories for the first time since 2012 with a 31-28 overtime victory against No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game. ... The Wildcats are 3-2 all-time against SEC teams in bowl games. ... This is Alabama’s 15th consecutive 10-win season, an NCAA record for the most double-digit-win seasons in a row, all under coach Nick Saban. The streak eclipses a mark previously set by Florida State under Bobby Bowden. ... Alabama is 97-51-4 in neutral site contests. Since Saban became coach in 2007, the Crimson Tide is 29-7 in neutral site games, but three of the losses came at the Superdome. ... Alabama has dropped three of its past four Sugar Bowls, but in its most recent appearance defeated Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal game en route to a national title for the 2017 season. ... In addition to being a unanimous All-American, Anderson (17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) took home four national defensive player awards (Bednarik, Lombardi, Lott and Nagurski).